The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the commission is determined to pursue the case against embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina to a conclusive end. Mr. Magu stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday. He said the commission has commenced the renewed investigation and will pursue the case to the end. “We are determined to get to the root of this matter. That’s why we have renewed the investigation. We will retrieve all properties or whatever must have been stolen from public funds. “This is something that we have done as far back as 2011. The matter has been in court, and Maina was also charged before the court. He was arraigned in absentia.” Magu, explaining further said there are grey areas that need to be tackled appropriately, hence the need for the renewed investigation. Speaking on steps currently taken by the EFCC to ensure Maina’s re-arrest, he said, “He has already been declared wanted by the INTERPOL and we are going to visit other countries for assistance, particularly Dubai, USA and UK. “We are already on the manhunt, seriously.”