MainOne to Boost Varsity Technology Initiative – Thisdaylive

MainOne, West Africa’s connectivity and data centre solutions provider, on the heels of the expansion of its network into Edo State has assured the University of Benin of its support towards continued ICT development at the university.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MainOne, Funke Opeke, reiterated her commitment …

