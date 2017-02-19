Submit Post Advertise

    Toke Makinwa's estranged husband, Maje Ayida in an interview with PUNCH talks about his life and how his estranged wife's book has affected his brand.

    Late last year, Toke Makinwa had published her memoir 'On Becoming' which featured her failed marriage to Maje.

    Speaking on the book, Maje said, ''People tend to form a perception of you from what they read or hear about you. Having those kinds of things written about me and circulating in the public domain has definitely hurt my brand, though it’s hard to quantify the kind of impact it has had. However, I concentrate my energy on doing good work and letting it speak for me.''

