Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP's caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi, is confident the party will defeat the All Progressive Congress, APC in 2019. According to him, a starting point to returning to Aso Rock in 2019, was to ensure that its elective convention scheduled for December was transparent and fair. Addressing a delegation of former National Working Committee of the party on Tuesday in Abuja, he said: "When we were in the Supreme Court, we were in the `intensive care unit’. “When they bring you out of the unit, they put you under observation before they take you to a general ward. “So now, we are in a general observation, that is the convention, and after that, the nomination processes for the elections will be the final. “If we get all these processes right, there is no reason why the PDP will not be in power at the centre in 2019. “Together, I am confident we will get there. The fact that we stumbled here and there does not mean we don’t have the capacity to rise again. “Power is transient, it is like sleep, you wake up and it is no longer there.