A former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has commended the people of Osun State for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves during Saturday’s gubernatorial election.
He also congratulated the PDP candidate …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2PYRMGH
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also congratulated the PDP candidate …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2PYRMGH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]