New! Price Slash Promo:
*Complete Solution to:
Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection,
Small Penis Size, and Low Sperm Count —
Put an END to the PROBLEM in 14 days!
___________________________________________________
Small Penis Size, and Low Sperm Count —
Put an END to the PROBLEM in 14 days!
___________________________________________________
A recent devastating study revealed that at least 10 million Nigerian men suffer Erectile Dysfunction & Sexual dissatisfaction caused by Quick Ejaculation and Small Penis size.
However, the most PATHETIC REPORT is that most affected men seek NO LASTING CURE or SOLUTION!
* Quick ejaculation also known as Premature ejaculation - is when you cum within 2 seconds to 5 minutes of sexual pleasures.
* Premature ejaculation is so demeaning that it makes your woman disrespect you. She will CALL you impotent (one-minute man) when describing you to her friends. She will even do same not minding if your family members are seated close to the stick of her nose. Women LOVE it when fun is uninterrupted not minding whether you are a Pastor, Imam, Bishop, Reverend father, or Alfa, period!
* Small manhood (dick size) is synonymous to the GREATEST TRAGEDY that could befall a living man.
Your woman {with an offensive look} will ask you,
"What is this thing you carry in your trousers, pencil or broomstick?"
Let me tell you this true-life story:
His face covered in shame, I recently met a man who secretly confessed to me that when having fun with his partner, he ejaculated within 10 seconds of penetration.
The woman he was with simply told him,
"Look, I did not ask you to come and urinate inside me. Get yourself out of my house you this useless urinator."
The man told me he can never forget that experience, or the disgraceful words: 'Useless Urinator!'
The truth is, you are a REAL man if you can last 30 minutes to 1 hour per round. What makes you a REAL man is NOT your money but your dexterity at giving a good Konji—take it or leave it!
Maybe you also don't know that:
- Each and every woman wishes to experience that intense feeling called orgasm.
- It takes on average, 20 minutes before most women reach cloud nine.
- Most men climax within 5 minutes.
- Sex is best enjoyable when you & her reach cloud nine at the same time.
- 85% of Nigerian women has NEVER experienced orgasm during pleasure, and that is because
- 85% of Nigerian men has NEVER given their women that intense 'organismic' ecstacy.
- You need at least 7.5-inches length of your joystick to ignite her g-spot.
- Women go crazy for men with 6-packs & big joysticks as much as men craze for big boobs & buttocks!
The first good news is that the Solution is Approved and Certified by NAFDAC because it is RELIABLE, it WORKS, and, it has NO SIDE EFFECTS whatsoever....
The second good news is that I have brought the solution to your problems right in your arms; ALL you need are these Simple therapeutic solutions guaranteed to make her praise you & love you more!
These are the 2-TALISMANIC SOLUTIONs that has proven effective against the trio problems of SMALL DICK SIZE, PREMATURE EJACULATION & WEAK ERECTION for innumerable clienteles:
Product 1Use this natural herbal capsule to help your intercourse last longer: it will help you reach lasting orgasm; enhance your sexual performance; delay ejaculation; give you strong & solid erection, and give you long, lasting stamina that will make her beg for more....
'Pure Essential' INCREASE Oil
Product Code: Pure Oil
(2 Packs)'Pure Essential INCREASE' Oil provides the necessary nutrients for the penis and testicles to expand blood volume, stimulate the sponge and stretching tendons to help those with small or tiny PENIS to grow BIGGER and LONGER Naturally FAST within 14-21 days!
Product 2
Super Sexual Capsules
60 Capsules Product Code: Capsules
(60 Capsules)
'Pure Essential' INCREASE Oil
Product Code: Pure Oil
(2 Packs)'Pure Essential INCREASE' Oil provides the necessary nutrients for the penis and testicles to expand blood volume, stimulate the sponge and stretching tendons to help those with small or tiny PENIS to grow BIGGER and LONGER Naturally FAST within 14-21 days!
Product 2
Super Sexual Capsules
60 Capsules Product Code: Capsules
(60 Capsules)
___________________________________________________
3-in-1 Limited Promo Offer !
2 Pure Essential INCREASE Oil + 1 Capsules Pack
Product Code: 3-in-1
Former price: N43,000.00 naira only 85% OFF
New Promo Price: TODAY
Pay JUST N14,000.00 naira
for 3 products
Shipping Charges: FREE ! FREE ! FREE !
Wait!
Get Your Free Gift Now...
Buy our 3-in-1 Solution TODAY and get
a FREE GIFT Worth N5,000.00 Instantly.
If you Order Our 3-in-1 Product Now, you will get a FREE GIFT [Developpe Sex] from our company.
So, with N14,000.00 you get:
2 Increase Oil Packs + 60 Capsules + FREE GIFT
New ! Sales Promo Offer
Product Code: 3-in-1
(You will Get FREE Gift worth 5k)
Price: N14,000.00 (90% OFF!)
Delivery Charges: FREE ! FREE ! FREE !
— Payments —
* Pay Cash on Delivery Nationwide !
Please, read our terms and condition before placing your order
- Pay for Our products only when they have been delivered to you hand-to-hand or face-to-face by our partner logistic agents (the agents will hand-over the product to you, you check it before you pay! You will Pay N14,000.00 only).
- We DELIVER Our Products to the 36 State Capitals & Cities: Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kebbi, Kwara, FCT, Abuja, Yobe, Zamfara, Gombe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Lagos, Ekiti, Taraba, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Niger and Enugu.
- You Pay after receiving the products.
— Your Total Cost (Product fees + Delivery fees ) —
* 1: N8,000 if you are buying Pure Essential INCREASE Oil only
* 2: N9,500 if you are buying Super Capsule only
* 3: N14,000 if you are buying INCREASE Oil + Super Capsule
(Hurry, THIS Sales Promo ENDS in SOON!)
This is Just a Promo Offer: Prices will increase and you may not see this page again!
- — How to Order —
- * Simply SEND Text message (SMS) that contains the following details to:
- (+234) 0810-285-6155 or email [email protected]
- 1. Code:………………………………
- 2. Your Full Name:………………….
3. Your Phone Number:……………
- 4. Delivery Address…………………
- Our shipping and delivery agents will call you within 12 hours to Verify & Parcel your orders to you.
- Delivery Time: Delivery time is 2-5 working days.
- PLEASE, ONLY SERIOUS PERSONS SHOULD SEND SMS. MAKE SURE YOU WANT OUR PRODUCTS, THEN SEND YOUR SMS.
— Terms and Conditions for Placing Your Order —
1. Order our products ONLY if you ALREADY have the CASH to pay for delivery.
2. DO NOT order this product if you are travelling within the next 4 days except you have someone who can help you collect it.
3. The products will be delivered to you via our COURIER partners within 1-5 working days.
4. Our FREE gift offer is not forever; it will expire SOON. DO NOT ASK US FOR FREE GIFT if it finishes. ONLY Limited Stock Available!
5. FREE GIFT is ONLY for YOU if you order the 3-in-1 Solution TODAY!
___________________________________________________
Testimonies from some customers who bought our products:
Thank you sir, I have started using the products.
I have already see the work....
— Fantami, Borno State (0802 xxx xxx x).
Thanks my dear Alfred for your assurance, I am waiting for you at anytime, may god bless your company.
— Chiagozie, Akwa Ibom State (0806 xxx xxx x).
My first order was delivered, and it is working.
Please I need another order.
— Robert, Akwa Ibom State (0803 xxx xxx x)
Alfred that order you sent to me is working, I need another one for my friend, you already have the address you can send it.
—Kalango, River State (0803 xx 896 33)
Please join me as I give glory to God almighty for given us a baby boy, mother and baby are fine.
—Orji, (0803 xx x55 64)
Unlike other products I have bought and used, the 3 products work very well; in fact, I will recommend it for other people.
05/12/2016 — Mrs Makinde, Ogun State (0803 538 668x)
Alfred, I must confess, that product you sent to me, I really I am enjoying it. It is really working for me. Thank you, God bless you.
20/1/2017 — Mr Christopher E., Nasarawa State (0806 953 23x4)
_________________________________________
— Other Details + Product Confidentiality & Privacy —
- The two products are safe and they will not harm you or cause any form of deformity.
- The products will be delivered with top-most confidentiality (we shall pack and seal them well).
- These therapies have worked for many people using our products. They will also work for you.
- We sell 2 INCREASE Oil + 1 Capsule Pack for N14,000.00 naira
- The products are well inspected before being parceled, we ensure 100% product, no damages.
- The product will be delivered to you by our partner courier company so give 1-5 working days for delivery.
- Please download the book above to LEARN more about how to use the products.
- Send ALL your inquries to the phone no or email provided above.
- We are EARNESTLY expecting your own testimonies. Peace....
Last edited:[80]