Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says he was told that 60 percent of funds allocated for projects in the state went to ”the governor and his wife”.
The governor said this during a media chat on his first 100 days in office with BCOS TV.
Makinde said what he met on the ground was that only 10 percent of the total funds for a project go to the contractor for execution
read more
The governor said this during a media chat on his first 100 days in office with BCOS TV.
Makinde said what he met on the ground was that only 10 percent of the total funds for a project go to the contractor for execution
read more