JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Makinde: I was told 60 percent of funds for projects in Oyo went to governor, wife - Daily Post

#1
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says he was told that 60 percent of funds allocated for projects in the state went to ”the governor and his wife”.

The governor said this during a media chat on his first 100 days in office with BCOS TV.

Makinde said what he met on the ground was that only 10 percent of the total funds for a project go to the contractor for execution

seyi.PNG

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top