Metro Makinde: We’ll pay LAUTECH salaries owed by Osun - The Cable


Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state will have to pay off the salary owed to workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso by Osun state.

Makinde said this during a media chat on his first 100 days in office with BCOS TV.

The governor said the decision to pay the salary is so that students don’t suffer.

The university is co-owned by both Oyo and Osun states.





