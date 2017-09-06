The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will today be visiting Benue State on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, to meet with victims of the torrential rainfall that hit Benue State on August 27 and 28, 2017. Vice President Osinbajo will meet with the governor, senior government officials and pledge further Federal Support to the relief and rehabilitation efforts. The Federal Government and its Agencies are providing support to the Benue State Government, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, which has set up a camp for displaced persons at the International Market in Makurdi, the State Capital.