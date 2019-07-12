The Nigerian government on Thursday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan and other officials who worked in his government possibly hid or failed to document fraudulent payments made in the controversial Malabu oil scandal. The government made the allegation in a fresh skeleton argument presented through its …
