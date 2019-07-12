JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Malabu: Jonathan, Diezani, Adoke hid documents showing fraudulent payments – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Nigerian government on Thursday alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan and other officials who worked in his government possibly hid or failed to document fraudulent payments made in the controversial Malabu oil scandal. The government made the allegation in a fresh skeleton argument presented through its …

download (46).jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Y1wb8i
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[123]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top