Politics Malabu Scandal: Jonathan replies Nigerian govt, speaks on role – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has repeated his claim that he did nothing wrong when his government brokered the controversial Malabu oil deal.

A statement by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to the former president, described the allegation Mr Jonathan acted corruptly and may have received bribes …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YnSiCi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top