Submit Post Advertise

World Malala Leaves Pakistan After Emotional Visit – Channels Television

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:22 AM. Views count: 93

Tags:
  1. stato

    stato New Member Curators

    Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai Monday left for Britain after an emotional four-day visit to Pakistan, officials said.

    Malala made a surprise return visit to Pakistan last week more than five years after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating girls’ education.

    “Malala Yousafzai along with her family left Islamabad,” a government official told AFP.


    malala.JPG


    Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2H49cOX

    Get more World News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 2, 2018 at 12:15 PM
    stato, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:22 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Malala Leaves Pakistan
    1. stato
      World

      Malala visits Pakistan district where she was shot – Punch Newspapers

      stato, Mar 31, 2018 at 11:42 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      166
      stato
      Mar 31, 2018 at 11:42 AM
    2. stato
      World

      Malala returns to Pakistan after six years – BBC News

      stato, Mar 29, 2018 at 6:52 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      389
      stato
      Mar 29, 2018 at 6:52 AM
    3. stato
      World

      Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is leaving after clashes with execs - Pulse.ng

      stato, Mar 20, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      351
      stato
      Mar 20, 2018
    4. stato
      World

      Apple partners with Malala Yousafzai’s Malala Fund to help advance girls’ education – The Verge

      stato, Jan 22, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      43
      stato
      Jan 22, 2018
    5. Jules
      World

      I Look Forward to The Day I Can Hug Each One of You - Malala Remebers Chibok Girls

      Jules, Apr 14, 2015, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      966
      Jules
      Apr 14, 2015
    6. Lequte
      World

      Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi Win Nobel Peace Prize

      Lequte, Oct 10, 2014, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      914
      Lequte
      Oct 10, 2014
    7. Vunderkind
      World

      Malala Yousafzai's Suspected Shooters Arrested, Says Pakistani Army

      Vunderkind, Sep 12, 2014, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      930
      Vunderkind
      Sep 12, 2014

    Trending Posts

    BBNaija: Teddy A Cries As Bambam Leaves House - Daily Post Nigeria
    BBNaija: Teddy A Cries As Bambam Leaves House - Daily Post Nigeria
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 5:43 PM 0 comments
    BBNaija: ''Even After Having Sex In The Toilet, She Got Evicted'' - Reno Omokri On Bambam's Eviction
    BBNaija: ''Even After Having Sex In The Toilet, She Got Evicted'' - Reno Omokri On Bambam's Eviction
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 5:38 PM 0 comments
    [Video] Nigeria News Today: Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race, Considers Ekweremadu As VP (1/4/18)
    [Video] Nigeria News Today: Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race, Considers Ekweremadu As VP (1/4/18)
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 6:26 PM 0 comments
    How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody - Sahara Reporters
    How Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escaped From Police Custody - Sahara Reporters
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 2:32 PM 0 comments
    Federal Government Releases 24 More Names Of Alleged Looters - Premium Times
    Federal Government Releases 24 More Names Of Alleged Looters - Premium Times
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 10:38 PM 0 comments

    Comments