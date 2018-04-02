Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai Monday left for Britain after an emotional four-day visit to Pakistan, officials said.
Malala made a surprise return visit to Pakistan last week more than five years after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating girls’ education.
“Malala Yousafzai along with her family left Islamabad,” a government official told AFP.
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2H49cOX
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 2, 2018 at 12:15 PM