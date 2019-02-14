Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone elections in Zamfara state because of litigation. In a letter dated February 13, 2019, Malami said he was acting based on a petition from a law firm claiming that recent court judgments …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SO3JUH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SO3JUH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]