Politics Malami asks INEC to postpone elections in Zamfara – TheCable

#1
Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone elections in Zamfara state because of litigation. In a letter dated February 13, 2019, Malami said he was acting based on a petition from a law firm claiming that recent court judgments …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SO3JUH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top