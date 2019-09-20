Metro Malami: Sowore, Dasuki released out of compassion — not international pressure - The Cable

#1
Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki were released out of compassion and because of the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

Umar Gwandu, his spokesman, quoted him in a statement as saying this in interviews with the BBC Hausa and the Hausa service of the Voice of America.

Malami, who doubles as the minister of justice, said the release of both men was not due to either domestic or international pressure, and that his office received no letter from any US senator


MALAMI.PNG


READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top