A Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong who spent over two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was freed on Friday, her lawyer said.
Huong, 30, was charged along with an Indonesian woman with poisoning Kim …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WovXnM
Get more World News
Huong, 30, was charged along with an Indonesian woman with poisoning Kim …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WovXnM
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]