A student at the Midlands State Unniversity, Zimbabwe, identified as Prince Danda, was arrested for stealing panties belonging to female students from the washing lines.
Prince was arrested after two female students reported the bizarre incident. On Sunday, police were called to a house in Nehosho, a neighbourhood of …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2J1h6tm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Prince was arrested after two female students reported the bizarre incident. On Sunday, police were called to a house in Nehosho, a neighbourhood of …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2J1h6tm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]