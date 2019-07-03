Mali and Ghana moved into the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night as winners of Group E and Group F respectively.
Amadou Haidara was on target for Mali againt Angola while Ghana gained their first win of the tournament with a 2-0 …
read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2NtYTe8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Amadou Haidara was on target for Mali againt Angola while Ghana gained their first win of the tournament with a 2-0 …
read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2NtYTe8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]