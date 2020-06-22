American rapper Malik B of The Roots dies aged 47
Rapper Malik B, a longtime member of The Roots, has died aged 47. The band announced the news on Wednesday in an Instagram post. “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Baset,” the group...
www.independent.co.uk
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!