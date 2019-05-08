Sports Mané & Salah Nominated For The Premier League ‘Player Of The Season’ Award – Konbini Nigeria

#1
Last night, Liverpool pulled off the comeback of the decade, beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, after losing to them 3-0 at Camp Nou. Following their well-deserved entry into the Champions League final, the club’s two biggest and most dependable stars – Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah – have …



Read more via Konbini Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2LEvq0a

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top