A MAN from Kamativi allegedly fatally axed his wife while their nine-year-old daughter watched, before hanging himself following a domestic feud.
Gift Mupande (37) of Lwanzi village, under Chief Saba allegedly struck Josephine Munkuli (41) several times with an axe and she died on the …
