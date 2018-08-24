Metro Man ‘axes’ wife, hangs self – Bulawayo24 News

#1
A MAN from Kamativi allegedly fatally axed his wife while their nine-year-old daughter watched, before hanging himself following a domestic feud.

Gift Mupande (37) of Lwanzi village, under Chief Saba allegedly struck Josephine Munkuli (41) several times with an axe and she died on the …



Read more via Bulawayo24 News – https://ift.tt/2BJ9GeB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top