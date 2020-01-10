Metro Man ‘kills’ father over cooked yam in Ebonyi – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The accused was said to have cooked the piece of yam and left for his friend’s house only to discover that his father had eaten it when he returned.

A 37-year-old Ebonyi man, Chibueze Iduma, has been accused of killing his father with a walking stick …

yam.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/304yCpi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top