Metro Man, 22, docked for snatching lady’s handbag – Vanguard News

#1
A 22-year-old man, Oyeniyi Olaotan, who allegedly snatched a female handbag containing one Tecno cellphone and N20,000 cash on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, however, granted the accused N50,000 bail, after he pleaded not guilty...



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2zvqZMM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top