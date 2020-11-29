Metro Man 22, kidnaps, kills, buries 16-year-old neighbour in Kano – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Man 22, kidnaps, kills, buries 16-year-old neighbour in Kano - New Telegraph

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested one Anas Sa’idu, a 22 year old for the alleged offence of culpable homicide and kidnapping of his 16 year old neighbour Tijjani Kabiru. Briefing journalists, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the command received...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Man kills brother-in-law, kidnaps own sister ―Police – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
481
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Kidnapper who abducted and killed 16-year-old boy in Kano begs for public execution by hanging – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
182
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro WICKEDNESS!! 22-Year-Old Neighbour Rapes 13-Year-Old Girl, Records Video To Extort Money From Her Parents – Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
915
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Train kills 47 cows worth N10m in Osun – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
106
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Ogun: Herdsmen rob family, rape 16-year-old girl – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
306
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top