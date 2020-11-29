Chinedu Iroka
Man 22, kidnaps, kills, buries 16-year-old neighbour in Kano - New Telegraph
Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested one Anas Sa’idu, a 22 year old for the alleged offence of culpable homicide and kidnapping of his 16 year old neighbour Tijjani Kabiru. Briefing journalists, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the command received...
