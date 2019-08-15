A 35-year-old man died in mysterious circumstances while having sex with a 50-year-old widow in a maize plantation in Sachangwan-Chebyakwai, near Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on Monday.
The deceased identified as Julius Kiptoo is said to have been on a drinking spree until late night …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KykEpy
Get more World News
The deceased identified as Julius Kiptoo is said to have been on a drinking spree until late night …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KykEpy
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]