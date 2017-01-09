A British man has revealed that he is four months pregnant after using a sperm donor. Hayden Cross, a former Asda worker is legally a man having begun hormone treatment having been born a girl. The gender reassignment process has been temporarily put on ice after he decided to try to get pregnant using a sperm donor he found on social networking site Facebook. The 20-year-old who lives in Gloucester said: “I want the baby to have the best. “I’ll be a great dad." Mr Cross has lived as a man for three years and was taking male hormones but was also keen to have a baby. Mr Cross, who is currently unemployed, had asked the NHS to freeze his eggs before he completed his full transition, in the hope he might have children in the future. However, the health service declined to carry out the process which costs £4,000 and Mr Cross feared he would never come a biological parent. So using the services of an anonymous donor decided to try to become pregnant immediately with the help of his local hospital’s maternity unit. See photos: