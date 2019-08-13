JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Man, 52, defiles teenage daughter – Newtelegraph

#1
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Emmanuel Ikhine, for allegedly having forceful and unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The victim was said to be the only female among Ikhine’s three children. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed …

man who defiled daughter.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YZmCaA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top