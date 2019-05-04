World Man, 81, Married High School Sweetheart After Reconnecting with Her — and Went Missing Weeks Later – PEOPLE.com

#1
California investigators are renewing their call for tips concerning the presumed murder of 81-year-old millionaire Robert Harrod, who vanished without a trace nearly a decade ago — soon after sparking up a new romance with the high school sweetheart he’d only recently reconnected with.

A $50,000 reward is being …



Read more via PEOPLE.com – http://bit.ly/2IVSNA9

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top