Metro Man Arrested After He Was Caught Having S*x With A Primary School Student In The Bush (Photo)

An unidentified man was arrested in Kwara State for allegedly having sex with an underage primary school student.

The man was sexually assaulting the girl in the bush when he was spotted by a passerby who then raised alarm. Locals gathered …



