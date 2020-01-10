World Man arrested for threatening to kill President Trump over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

A Florida man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Chauncy Lump, 26, a security guard from Fort Lauderdale went live on Facebook over the weekend and threatened to kill the US President as retaliation for the U.S. airstrike …

