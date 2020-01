A Florida man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump over the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.Chauncy Lump, 26, a security guard from Fort Lauderdale went live on Facebook over the weekend and threatened to kill the US President as retaliation for the U.S. airstrike …Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36PwbJX Get more World News