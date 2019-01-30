Metro Man Beats Wife To Death Over Alleged Infidelity – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The police in Niger State have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death with a piece of wood.

The suspect, Jibrin Abu, was apprehended by police operatives attached to the Lapai Division in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state. …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2CY2xnM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top