A 33-year-old man, Abubakar Ali, was on Thursday docked at a Kano Magistrates’ court for allegedly cutting off his wife’s ear. Ali, who resides at Tudun Yola Quarters, Kano, is standing trial on charge of causing grievous hurt. The Prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale, told the court that one Hadiza Ibrahim of the same address reported the case to Rijiyar Zaki Police Division, Kano, on Jan. 5. He said that the accused on the same date, at about 12.30 a.m., had a misunderstanding with his wife. “When Ali came back home at midnight, his wife, Hadiza, asked him why he came back late. “In the process the accused started insulting his wife and later bit her left ear, half of it was cut off,” Sale said. He said that the offence contravened Section 244 of the Penal Code. The accused pleaded guilty. The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case till Jan. 26 for summary trial.