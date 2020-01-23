Metro Man burnt to death for stealing chicken in Calabar – The Guardian Nigeria News

A young man simply identified as Victor yesterday transited to the world beyond the most horrifying death.

He was set ablaze by an angry mob at Abitu Avenue in Calabar South, Cross River....

