A young man simply identified as Victor yesterday transited to the world beyond the most horrifying death.
He was set ablaze by an angry mob at Abitu Avenue in Calabar South, Cross River....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2SHnA5U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He was set ablaze by an angry mob at Abitu Avenue in Calabar South, Cross River....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2SHnA5U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]