Submit Post Advertise

Metro Man Butchers Neighbor Over I-Pass-My-Neighbor Generator Fumes

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 24, 2017 at 7:27 PM. Views count: 116

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    On Tuesday at an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, a 16-year-old boy, Adeola Okanlawan, testified of how his father was hacked with a machete after complaining of smoke coming from a neighbour’s electricity generator.

    According to Adeola, his father asked the defendant, Ibrahim Tijani, to change the position of the generator set to stop the smoke from entering his room, but the defendant refused.

    “My father had to push the generator away from its former position but did not throw it away.

    “The defendant fought with my father which led to his death.

    Tijani resides in an uncompleted building with the deceased, Bashorun Okanlawan, at Okun in Ajah area of Lagos. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

    According to the Prosecutor, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, the act took place at 2:30 a.m on Feb. 8, 2015.

    Another prosecution witness, Sgt. David Abu, the Investigating Police officer, told the court that at about 2:13 a.m on the day of the incident, the defendant came to the police station to report a case of assault.

    Abu said that 10 minutes after the defendant made the report; the lifeless body of the deceased was brought to the station on a tricycle.

    “It was discovered that the deceased complained to the defendant to adjust his generator set because of the smoke entering his room.

    “When the defendant did not comply, the deceased complained to one ‘Afa’ (a chief) who owned a block industry near them.

    “It was on their way from the Afa’s place that the defendant picked a cutlass, went after the deceased and cut his left hand, leg and waist.

    “When the deceased was no longer moving, the defendant took a bottle and stabbed himself on the left arm, ran to the police station to make a report of an assault,”Abu said.

    The case was adjourned to November 1st.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 24, 2017 at 7:27 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Butchers Neighbor Pass
    1. kemi
      Metro

      Butcher Rapes Siblings of 7 and 4-year-old, Infects Them With STD

      kemi, Jun 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      536
      kemi
      Jun 23, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      DELSU Staff Gruesomely Butchered to Death by Suspected Herdsmen

      Lequte, Mar 29, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      438
      Lequte
      Mar 29, 2017
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Dolphins Caught, Butchered in Bayelsa [PHOTOS]

      kemi, Feb 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      822
      kemi
      Feb 13, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      The Butchers from the North by Femi Fani-Kayode

      Jules, Aug 29, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      698
      Jules
      Aug 29, 2016
    5. kemi
      Metro

      Gateman Butchers Employer For Refusing To Increase His Salary

      kemi, Aug 23, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      771
      kemi
      Aug 23, 2016
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Police Arrest Imam Who Ordered Youths To Chase Away Butchered Redeemed Preacher

      kemi, Jul 12, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      6,872
      kemi
      Jul 12, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      Ebonyi: Man Beheads His Neighbor Because of N200

      Lequte, Jul 28, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,511
      Lequte
      Jul 28, 2015

    Comments