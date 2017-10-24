On Tuesday at an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, a 16-year-old boy, Adeola Okanlawan, testified of how his father was hacked with a machete after complaining of smoke coming from a neighbour’s electricity generator. According to Adeola, his father asked the defendant, Ibrahim Tijani, to change the position of the generator set to stop the smoke from entering his room, but the defendant refused. “My father had to push the generator away from its former position but did not throw it away. “The defendant fought with my father which led to his death. Tijani resides in an uncompleted building with the deceased, Bashorun Okanlawan, at Okun in Ajah area of Lagos. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. According to the Prosecutor, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, the act took place at 2:30 a.m on Feb. 8, 2015. Another prosecution witness, Sgt. David Abu, the Investigating Police officer, told the court that at about 2:13 a.m on the day of the incident, the defendant came to the police station to report a case of assault. Abu said that 10 minutes after the defendant made the report; the lifeless body of the deceased was brought to the station on a tricycle. “It was discovered that the deceased complained to the defendant to adjust his generator set because of the smoke entering his room. “When the defendant did not comply, the deceased complained to one ‘Afa’ (a chief) who owned a block industry near them. “It was on their way from the Afa’s place that the defendant picked a cutlass, went after the deceased and cut his left hand, leg and waist. “When the deceased was no longer moving, the defendant took a bottle and stabbed himself on the left arm, ran to the police station to make a report of an assault,”Abu said. The case was adjourned to November 1st.