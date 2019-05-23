Entertainment Man Calls Out Wizkid, Says He’s Arrogant, Disrespected 2baba – Nairaland

#1
Nigerian Man Calls Out Wizkid Calls Him Arrogant, Says He Disrespected 2baba With This Handshake!!!

He wrote: "When we say Wizkid is arrogant, his fans will call us haters. How can you greet 2 baba like that....


via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VYZk3Y

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top