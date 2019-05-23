Nigerian Man Calls Out Wizkid Calls Him Arrogant, Says He Disrespected 2baba With This Handshake!!!
He wrote: "When we say Wizkid is arrogant, his fans will call us haters. How can you greet 2 baba like that....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VYZk3Y
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He wrote: "When we say Wizkid is arrogant, his fans will call us haters. How can you greet 2 baba like that....
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VYZk3Y
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 27.3 KB Views: 2
Last edited by a moderator:[56]