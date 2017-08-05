A 32-year-old man, Johnson Musa has been arraigned before a Lokoja court for exposing the multi-million Naira Abuja mansions of Gov Yahaya Bello. He allegedly took the aerial pictures of the houses with a drone camera and posted them on social media. He was said to have posted the pictures with a caption: “This building is owned by an individual in Kogi where hunger is the people’s first name.” According to the prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abaji, Senior Legal Officer with the State Ministry of Justice, men of the State Security Service (SSS), Kogi Command, on intelligence report, arrested Musa on August 3. He said that the intelligence report and analysis of the suspect's Samsung Galaxy S6 and Techno Phantom 6 phones with GSM numbers 081754***** and 080644***** revealed that he threatened and exposed the residence of the governor. The action, the prosecuting counsel said, put “Governor Yahaya Bello and family into threat and harm to their property” and thereby urged the court to take cognizance of the offense of cyber stalking against the accused. Mr Johnson Musa pleaded not guilty to the offence and his counsel, Williams Aliwo, applied for his bail. The application was opposed by Abaji on the ground that investigation into the matter was on-going aside the fact that the penalty attached to the offence was 10 years imprisonment or option of minimum of N25 million fine upon conviction was grave. Husaini however granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and the case adjourned to 17th of August