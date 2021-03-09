Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Man City ‘On Fire’ In Training After Derby Defeat, Says Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City squad are “on fire” in training as they look to get back to winning ways against Southampton on Wednesday. The Premier League leaders’ record 21-game winning streak in all competitions was ended by Manchester United in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium...
www.channelstv.com