Sports Man City 'On Fire' In Training After Derby Defeat, Says Guardiola – Channels Tv


www.channelstv.com

Man City ‘On Fire’ In Training After Derby Defeat, Says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City squad are “on fire” in training as they look to get back to winning ways against Southampton on Wednesday. The Premier League leaders’ record 21-game winning streak in all competitions was ended by Manchester United in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium...
www.channelstv.com www.channelstv.com
 

