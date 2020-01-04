Pep Guardiola has conceded the fact that he will return to his homeland Barcelona to coach again with two years left on Manchester City deal.
The 48-year-old began his coaching career at the Camp Nou where he won six trophies in his first season in charge of the senior …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39FGthx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 48-year-old began his coaching career at the Camp Nou where he won six trophies in his first season in charge of the senior …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39FGthx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 23.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]