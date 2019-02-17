Sports Man- City put four goals past Newport County to reach FA Quarter-final – P.M. News

#1
Manchester City reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as they broke Newport County’s resistance to end the League Two side’s memorable run in this season’s competition.

Newport, fresh from beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough, produced another strong display in the competition to hold …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2SC8SQC

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top