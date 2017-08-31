Arsenal will not be losing their star man, Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City in this transfer window. According to reports, a conditional agreement was reached between Arsenal and Manchester City for Sanchez. The fee was £55m, plus £5m in add-ons. But it depended on Arsenal first securing a replacement to fill the gap left by the 28-year-old. Arsenal's target was Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and an agreement of £90m was reached for him. However, it is said that the 21-year-old France international decided against the move. Also City are currently not prepared to resurrect the deal by offering a player in exchange or more money for a straight cash deal.