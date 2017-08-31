Submit Post Advertise

Sports Man City Reportedly End Interest in Alexis Sanchez

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Aug 31, 2017 at 6:55 PM.

    Arsenal will not be losing their star man, Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City in this transfer window.

    According to reports, a conditional agreement was reached between Arsenal and Manchester City for Sanchez.

    The fee was £55m, plus £5m in add-ons. But it depended on Arsenal first securing a replacement to fill the gap left by the 28-year-old.

    Arsenal's target was Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and an agreement of £90m was reached for him.

    However, it is said that the 21-year-old France international decided against the move.

    Also City are currently not prepared to resurrect the deal by offering a player in exchange or more money for a straight cash deal.
     

