Sports Man.City star Bernardo Silva charged by FA with improper conduct for sending racially insensitive tweet to team-mate Benjamin Mendy - LIB

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva has been charged by the FA with improper conduct after sending a racially insensitive tweet to his team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Last month, the Portuguese footballer compared Mendy to the mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos before deleting the Twitter post 45 minutes later after he was condemned by many.

