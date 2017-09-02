Manchester City are considering taking legal actions against Arsenal Football Club after blocking the Alexis Sanchez deal reportedly AFTER it was signed, according to Chilean newspaper El Murcurio Sanchez took time away from his international camp with Chile to address the dragging situation and it was widely expected he would complete the deal before he faced Paraguay on Thursday night. The collapse is believed to be mainly due to Wenger's failure to sign £92m rated French midfielder Thomas Lemar Wenger watched at stands as Lemar bagged two wonderful goals as France beat Holland, and he must have been ruing his failed chance to sign him.