JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Man commits suicide after being bullied for dating transgender woman – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
A man has committed suicide after being bullied for proudly dating a transgender woman.

Maurice Willoughby, 20, aka “Reese Him Daddie” went live on his Facebook page to reveal he’s dating a transgender woman....

man suicide.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31Q2K7p

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top