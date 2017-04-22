The remains of a young parishioner, simply identified as Kachi, was found hanging in the early hours of Friday inside the hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Port Harcourt. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the development is causing panic among residents of the area. NAN gathered that the deceased, an indigene of Imo, was a devoted Catholic and former Mass servant of the church. Some parishioners at the scene told NAN that the deceased was a taxi driver who plied his trade at the popular Aggrey/Borokiri road in the city. The parishioners expressed shock over the incident and wondered why the deceased would commit suicide, especially as he was considered a devoted Christian. One of the parishioners who identified himself as Magnus, said that late Kachi was popularly known as Fabregas due to his football skills and dedication to youth activities in the church. “Kachi, until his death, was about 20 years old; unmarried and a hard working young man who was loved. “We tried to locate where he lived, but we were unable to do so due to the fact that he moved to a new apartment, which was unknown to us. “As we speak, nobody has come out to say exactly why Kachi killed himself,” he said. Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been taken to an undisclosed morgue in Port Harcourt. NAN