In what will come across as a really shocking development,a young man has killed himself live on Facebook over his girlfriend.
A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Facebook after his girlfriend left him for another man. Shyam Sikarwar, also known as …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ye537L
Get more World News
A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Facebook after his girlfriend left him for another man. Shyam Sikarwar, also known as …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ye537L
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]