A 42 year-old Nigerian, Femi Dasolu has been arraigned for defrauding End Time Christ Ministry of N3.2m. On Wednesday he appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrate's court, charged with obtaining money under false pretext and fraud. According to the police, he committed the offence in September 2014 at Obada-Oko area of the state. He deprived the church of N3.2m under the pretext of selling a five acre piece of land to the church for its permanent site at Obada Oko. He was accused of converting the money for the sale to his own personal use. The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted a bail of N250,000. The case was adjourned till January 23 for hearing.