advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Man Demands Refund Of N4.2M He Spent On His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him – Nairaland

#1
A twitter user with the handle @elharsh took to the platform to narrate how her friend refused to marry her fiance of four years.

She however didn’t stated the reason why her friend refused to marry him including the list of items he bought for her. According to her …

marry.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NwvZtV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top