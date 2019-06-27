A twitter user with the handle @elharsh took to the platform to narrate how her friend refused to marry her fiance of four years.
She however didn’t stated the reason why her friend refused to marry him including the list of items he bought for her. According to her …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NwvZtV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
She however didn’t stated the reason why her friend refused to marry him including the list of items he bought for her. According to her …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NwvZtV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]