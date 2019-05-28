A Japanese man has died on a flight from Mexico City after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine.
The flight, bound for Japan’s Narita International Airport, had to make an emergency landing in Mexico’s Sonora state after he began to have seizures. Authorities said the man, identified as …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2wq71ku
Get more World News
The flight, bound for Japan’s Narita International Airport, had to make an emergency landing in Mexico’s Sonora state after he began to have seizures. Authorities said the man, identified as …
Read more via Ghana News HomePage – http://bit.ly/2wq71ku
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]