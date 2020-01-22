Metro Man Disguised In Hijab To Have Sex With A Woman In Her Husband’s House (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
A Nigerian man based in Benin city Edo state identified as Felix Eigbefo posted photos of a man who reportedly disguised himself as a woman in hijab to have sex with a married woman in her husband’s house.

Sharing photos of the man after he was caught, Felix wrote, …

man.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/3aCwtWT

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top