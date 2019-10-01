A 46-year-old trader, Chinedu Ifeteka, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.
Ifeteka is facing a charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty....
