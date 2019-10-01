Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Man docked for allegedly raping daughter – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
A 46-year-old trader, Chinedu Ifeteka, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Ifeteka is facing a charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty....

jail.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2nlqBxh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top