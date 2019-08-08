Here is a video showing the moment a young man lost control of himself and crashed like a log of wood, while smoking weed on top of a tree.
The man on reaching the ground, alighted for safety, thinking he was under an attack. However the moment was captured …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GTLPZI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man on reaching the ground, alighted for safety, thinking he was under an attack. However the moment was captured …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GTLPZI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 35 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[74]